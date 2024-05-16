Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $244.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

