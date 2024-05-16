Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,348 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after purchasing an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $129.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

