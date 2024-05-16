Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Entergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $112.59 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

