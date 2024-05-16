Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.