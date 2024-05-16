Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AON by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in AON by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,991,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

AON stock opened at $287.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

