Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 299 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $232.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

