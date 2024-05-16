Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 496,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 13.2 %
NASDAQ EOSEW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.