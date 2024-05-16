Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Equatorial Energia’s previous dividend of $0.006921.
Equatorial Energia Price Performance
Equatorial Energia stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $7.28.
Equatorial Energia Company Profile
