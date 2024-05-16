Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for J.Jill, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a return on equity of 194.65% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.57 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.Jill

J.Jill Stock Up 11.6 %

J.Jill stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $122,247.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $27,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at $385,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.