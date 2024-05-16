Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Institutional Trading of Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also

