Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May 16th (AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BCLI, BDL, BLPH, CALA, CAMP, CANF, CBFV)

Posted by on May 16th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 16th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC). They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). Wells Fargo & Company issued an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

