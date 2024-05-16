ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0767 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $86.56 million and $10,313.40 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 62.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,390.62 or 0.99991708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01161222 USD and is down -76.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,553.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

