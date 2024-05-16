ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $93.75 Average PT from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $111.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. ESAB has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

