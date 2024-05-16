Ethereum Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,946.52 or 0.04538298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $353.93 billion and approximately $14.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00052374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00018494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,118,410 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

