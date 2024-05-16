European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of EWCZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 231,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $664.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in European Wax Center by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

