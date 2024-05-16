European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Truist Financial

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Research analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in European Wax Center by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
