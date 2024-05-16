European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

European Wax Center Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 713,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $681.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On European Wax Center

About European Wax Center

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in European Wax Center by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.