European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.
European Wax Center Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 713,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $681.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About European Wax Center
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
