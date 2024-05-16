European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.01. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. European Wax Center shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 120,962 shares changing hands.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 38.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $654.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

