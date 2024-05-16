Evercore ISI Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $165.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.90. 5,926,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,957,034. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.94. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

