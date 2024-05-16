Evercore ISI Upgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Hold

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $129.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Moderna will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,209 shares of company stock worth $16,678,621 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 953.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

