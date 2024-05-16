EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $2.08. EVgo shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 2,118,251 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVGO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

EVgo Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $711.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EVgo by 1,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVgo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after purchasing an additional 421,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

