Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after purchasing an additional 395,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Exelon by 507.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.74. 2,066,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,333. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

