Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.84

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $11.42. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 1,134,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

