Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

