F5, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 in a report released on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

FFIV stock opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $178.14. F5 has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,994,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 748,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,552,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,608. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

