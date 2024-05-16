Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.01 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 5,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

