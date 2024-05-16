FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 60,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,941. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -9.08%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

