Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $5.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FATE. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

FATE stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

