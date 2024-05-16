Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $18.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $132.47 and a 12 month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

