FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.29. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

