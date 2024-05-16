Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.9 %

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 285,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 40,584 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $437,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,921. Company insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

