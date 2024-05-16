Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

FENC stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.45. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,093 shares of company stock worth $1,984,921 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

