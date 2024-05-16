Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 27th

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Ferroglobe has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ferroglobe to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 555,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

