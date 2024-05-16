Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of FIHL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 271,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,277. Fidelis Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

