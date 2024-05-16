Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $26,961.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,486 shares of company stock worth $73,067. 17.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

