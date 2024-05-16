First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.36. 30,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,351. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.