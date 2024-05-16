First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 87,753 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 542,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.22. 171,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,179. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

