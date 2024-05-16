First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $18.75. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 100,671 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Matthew Eisenacher sold 45,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,100,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,310.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

