Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE FFC opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

