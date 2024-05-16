Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 357.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Flora Growth Trading Down 1.4 %

FLGC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Flora Growth has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative return on equity of 60.26% and a negative net margin of 75.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifford Starke purchased 526,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 7.24% of Flora Growth worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

