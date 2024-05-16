Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

FLO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. 3,311,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

