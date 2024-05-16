Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.091-5.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,056. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

