Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Update

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Fluor has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.11.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

