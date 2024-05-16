Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $255.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6,770.75.

Shares of FLUT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.87. The company had a trading volume of 104,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

