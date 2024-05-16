Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $242.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6,770.75.

NYSE:FLUT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.23. The stock had a trading volume of 587,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,672. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

