Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$55.92 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$49.82 and a 52-week high of C$60.43. The stock has a market cap of C$27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Brian Slocum bought 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. In other Fortis news, Director Brian Slocum purchased 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,971.65. Also, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,027.20. Insiders have bought a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

