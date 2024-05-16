Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 41.7%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shot up 41.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,928,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average session volume of 284,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$39.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

