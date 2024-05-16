Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,463 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

