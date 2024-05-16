Forum Financial Management LP Buys 4,972 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,646 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIG opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

