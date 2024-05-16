Forum Financial Management LP Has $204,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.